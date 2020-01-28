HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.