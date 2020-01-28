HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $109.98 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

