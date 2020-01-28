HGK Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $54,872,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.23, for a total value of $7,146,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,546,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.13.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $243.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $166.15 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

