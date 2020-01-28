HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,103 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after buying an additional 80,897 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,658,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

