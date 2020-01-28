Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,011,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 775,655 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

