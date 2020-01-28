Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,011,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 775,655 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
