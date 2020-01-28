Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 113,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. 18,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,258. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

