HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

HLS stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.00. 118,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,021. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$25.92. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

