Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.26. 177,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,727. The firm has a market cap of $548.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

