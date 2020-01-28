Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HBCP. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.