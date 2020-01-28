Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 41,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $232.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

