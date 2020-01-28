HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

HMST traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

