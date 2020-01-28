HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.
HMST traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $31.61. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
HomeStreet Company Profile
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.
