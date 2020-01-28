Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for about 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE IR traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.