Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Corning by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. 2,676,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,891. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

