Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

