Hotaling Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 217.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 120,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,190. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $67.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

