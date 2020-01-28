Hotaling Investment Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,529.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.