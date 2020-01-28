Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

RTN stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.96. 907,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.