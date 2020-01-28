HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.08. 5,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,659. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

