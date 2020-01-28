Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $293.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Furthermore, over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company boasts stable financials. Fiscal 2020 budget should boost the company’s growth trajectory. The company's SSN-794 Montana submarine delivery is on track to achieve pressure hull complete by end of 2019. Also, Huntington Ingalls has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the company’s exposure to debt combined with its ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Additionally, reduced fleet size poses risk for its growth potential.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

