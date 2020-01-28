Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.76).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

