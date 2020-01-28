Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICLK. ValuEngine raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. 5,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

