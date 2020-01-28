Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.17

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $6.19. Identiv shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 1,312 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

