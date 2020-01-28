Independent Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €129.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.41 ($156.29).

SAP stock traded down €2.98 ($3.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €119.48 ($138.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52 week low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 52 week high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion and a PE ratio of 42.10.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

