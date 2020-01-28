Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.35

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.35 and traded as high as $72.95. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $72.63, with a volume of 106,231 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.35.
About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
