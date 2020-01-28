Infinitecoin (IFC) Reaches Market Cap of $732,637.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $732,637.00 and approximately $1,891.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

