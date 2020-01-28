Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Up 0.6%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, 48 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

