InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Up 21.7% This Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $48,371.00 and $149.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01269401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000924 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,165,374 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.