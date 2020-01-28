Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.65. Inseego shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2,074,513 shares changing hands.

INSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. National Securities lowered shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.