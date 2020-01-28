Insider Selling: Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) Insider Sells 448,000 Shares of Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) insider Wei Chen sold 448,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £40,320 ($53,038.67).
Shares of GCG stock opened at GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Tuesday.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.