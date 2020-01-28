Insider Selling: Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) Insider Sells 448,000 Shares of Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) insider Wei Chen sold 448,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £40,320 ($53,038.67).

Shares of GCG stock opened at GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Tuesday.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities primarily in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.