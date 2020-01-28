Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $86,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

