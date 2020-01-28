Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $91,000 Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American International Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

