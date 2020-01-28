Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $99,000 Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,550,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 99,729 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,220,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.