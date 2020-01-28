Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 9,531 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $164,468,000 after buying an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,515,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after buying an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XLNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

