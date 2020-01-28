Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.05

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $194.02, with a volume of 15121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 88,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Insulet by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

