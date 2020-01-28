Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,657 Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Templeton Global Income Fund makes up about 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,228. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

