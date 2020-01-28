Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,929 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 138,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,094. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.