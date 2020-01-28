Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Up 19.8% in January

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 784.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

Intellicheck stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

