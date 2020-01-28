Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INS stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $233,909.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 48.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

