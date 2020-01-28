Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.27. 10,438,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

