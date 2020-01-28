Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,918. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

