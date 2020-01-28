Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IQIYI (IQ)

IQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

1/21/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2020 – IQIYI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

12/20/2019 – IQIYI was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – IQIYI is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

IQ stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Get IQIYI Inc alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQIYI by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IQIYI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.