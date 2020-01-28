Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 0.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. 184,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.