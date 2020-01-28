Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $13.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,398,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,561 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 808,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,545,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 1,705,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

