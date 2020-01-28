Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $13.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.66.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th.
In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. 1,705,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.