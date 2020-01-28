Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.84.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

