Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 50,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.