Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. The stock has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.