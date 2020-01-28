Investors Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

