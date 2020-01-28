Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) Insider Acquires A$124,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith purchased 890,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$124,600.00 ($88,368.79).

The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.50. Iodm Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95.

Iodm Company Profile

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

