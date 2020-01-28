ION Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $582,509.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007573 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,429,701 coins and its circulating supply is 12,529,701 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.