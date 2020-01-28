IoTeX Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bgogo, Binance and IDEX. IoTeX has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $2.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.88 or 0.05599858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00127799 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

